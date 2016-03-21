FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HKScan: Environmental permit for production plant in Rauma
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HKScan: Environmental permit for production plant in Rauma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj :

* Says has been granted environmental permit for new production plant in Rauma

* Says decision confirms that Rauma plant complies with all provisions of environmental protection act, waste act and nature conservation act

* Decision takes effect after any appeals have been processed

* Deadline for appeals is April 20

* Production to be launched at end of 2017

* Construction of new plant began at beginning of 2016

* Plant to replace HKScan’s current production facility based in Eura

* Valued at around 80 million euros ($90.06 million), investment will increase production capacity and shorten throughput times, thus further improving HKScan’s product quality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.