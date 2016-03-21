BRIEF-HKScan: Environmental permit for production plant in Rauma

March 21 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj :

* Says has been granted environmental permit for new production plant in Rauma

* Says decision confirms that Rauma plant complies with all provisions of environmental protection act, waste act and nature conservation act

* Decision takes effect after any appeals have been processed

* Deadline for appeals is April 20

* Production to be launched at end of 2017

* Construction of new plant began at beginning of 2016

* Plant to replace HKScan’s current production facility based in Eura

* Valued at around 80 million euros ($90.06 million), investment will increase production capacity and shorten throughput times, thus further improving HKScan’s product quality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)