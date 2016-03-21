FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fingerprint cards says its sensor featured in 360 smartphone
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 21, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint cards says its sensor featured in 360 smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Says FPC1035 featured in new brand 360’s smartphone model F4

* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2016 that relate to sales of FPC1035 for this smartphone model are included in FPC’s communicated revenue guidance of 7,000-8,500 MSEK for 2016.

* Says China-based brand 360 is newly established, its phones were previously branded “Qiku”. The 360 group now owns both the Qiku brand as well as Dazen and has decided to unify the Qiku and Dazen brands under the “360” brand instead. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.