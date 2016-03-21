FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation says has 30 day period from scheduled payment date to cure failure to make such payment
March 21, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation says has 30 day period from scheduled payment date to cure failure to make such payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation

* Company has a 30 day period from scheduled payment date to cure failure to make such payment

* Normal operations continue in Colombia and other jurisdictions within which company operates

* Pacific elects to utilize grace period in respect of March interest payment

* Failure to make interest payment on scheduled date does not constitute event of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
