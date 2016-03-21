BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation says has 30 day period from scheduled payment date to cure failure to make such payment

March 21 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation
* Company has a 30 day period from scheduled payment date to cure failure to make such payment
* Normal operations continue in Colombia and other jurisdictions within which company operates
* Pacific elects to utilize grace period in respect of March interest payment
* Failure to make interest payment on scheduled date does not constitute event of default