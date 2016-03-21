FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Talanx sees dividend at least steady for 2016
March 21, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Talanx sees dividend at least steady for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Talanx AG

* CEO says sees no need to financially strengthen life insurance with group funds

* CEO says to pay dividend of at least 1.30 eur per share for 2016

* CEO says not planning to transfer any part of German life insurance business to Heidelberger Leben for winding down

* CEO says would like to make acquisitions in Mexico and Turkey, but there is nothing on the market right now

* CEO says is in talks over job cuts in sales at HDI, expects results mid-year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
