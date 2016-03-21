FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alhambra resources says on March 11, 2016, submitted request for arbitration against republic of Kazakhstan at ICSID

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Alhambra Resources Ltd

* On March 11, 2016, submitted a request for arbitration against republic of Kazakhstan at ICSID

* Says an arbitration tribunal of three arbitrators will be appointed in near future

* Says Alhambra expects request to be officially registered by ICSID in next few weeks

* Arbitration arises from a series of actions of government against Alhambra and Kazakhstani subsidiary, JV Saga Creek Gold Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

