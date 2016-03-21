BRIEF-Valeant pharmaceuticals international inc initiates search for new CEO

March 21 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Initiates search for new CEO
* William Ackman joins board of directors
* Valeant plans restatement based on previously announced misstatements
* explains circumstances that resulted in delay in filing of 10-k
* Identified misstatements to date that would reduce previously reported fiscal year 2014 revenue by about $58 million
* Board requested that former CFO Howard Schiller tender his resignation as a director, but Schiller has not done so
* Identified misstatements to date that would reduce previously reported fy 2014 basic and diluted eps by $.09
* Believes after giving effect to restatement, will have remained in compliance with financial maintenance covenants
* J. Michael Pearson to remain as CEO until successor is named
* Valeant plans restatement based on previously announced misstatements
* Ad hoc committee review of accounting and financial reporting matters nearing completion
* Pearson will continue to serve as CEO and a director until his replacement is appointed
* Identified misstatements in q1 of 2015 which would reduce revenue by approximately $21 million
* Identified misstatements in q1 of 2015 which would increase basic and diluted earnings per share by $.07
* To file form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2015 with sec, canadian securities regulators on or before April 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)