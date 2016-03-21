FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valeant pharmaceuticals international inc initiates search for new CEO
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant pharmaceuticals international inc initiates search for new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Initiates search for new CEO

* William Ackman joins board of directors

* Valeant plans restatement based on previously announced misstatements

* explains circumstances that resulted in delay in filing of 10-k

* Identified misstatements to date that would reduce previously reported fiscal year 2014 revenue by about $58 million

* Board requested that former CFO Howard Schiller tender his resignation as a director, but Schiller has not done so

* Identified misstatements to date that would reduce previously reported fy 2014 basic and diluted eps by $.09

* Believes after giving effect to restatement, will have remained in compliance with financial maintenance covenants

* J. Michael Pearson to remain as CEO until successor is named

* Valeant plans restatement based on previously announced misstatements

* Ad hoc committee review of accounting and financial reporting matters nearing completion

* Pearson will continue to serve as CEO and a director until his replacement is appointed

* Identified misstatements in q1 of 2015 which would reduce revenue by approximately $21 million

* Identified misstatements in q1 of 2015 which would increase basic and diluted earnings per share by $.07

* To file form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2015 with sec, canadian securities regulators on or before April 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.