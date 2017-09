March 21 (Reuters) - Belorechenskoye SKHOAO :

* Recommends q1 dividend in total amount of 20.9 million roubles ($303,858.57)

* Dividend to be paid for preferred and preferred type B shares

* Decides to decrease its share capital by acquiring 21,000 of own shares for 3,321 roubles per ordinary share Source text: bit.ly/25eQvP9

