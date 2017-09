March 21 (Reuters) - Renta 4 Banco SA :

* Says to propose complementary dividend for 2015 in total amount of 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million), which will be paid on May 4 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNM66LKZ1]

($1 = 0.8890 euros)