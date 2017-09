March 21 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA :

* Secures new financing agreement

* Has secured new loan agreement with DNB, which extends and restructures its debt financing

* New bank loan totals 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.65 million) for five years and holds interest of 3m NIBOR + 250bps with current leverage

