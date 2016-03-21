BRIEF-Poland says wants to boost gas link with Ukraine, could buy U.S. gas

March 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s PGNiG :

* Poland wants to boost its border gas link with Ukraine, significantly expanding the current 1.5 bcm (billion cubic metres) capacity, government energy official Piotr Naimski said at an industry conference on Monday.

* Warsaw could be interested in buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, he said.

* Poland’s LNG terminal at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie could ultimately be expanded, so that its annual capacity reaches 10 billion cubic metres. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)