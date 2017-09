March 21 (Reuters) - Wartsila Oyj Abp

* Wartsila says has been contracted to supply integrated navigation, automation, and propulsion control systems for 27 new container vessels being built for Denmark based Maersk Line A/S

* Says equipment is scheduled for delivery commencing in April 2016 for vessels under construction in China and South Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)