FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marriott international inc says continues to expect strong REVPAR and unit growth in 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marriott international inc says continues to expect strong REVPAR and unit growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Continues to expect strong REVPAR and unit growth in 2016

* Expectations do not include impact of planned Starwood transaction

* Even excluding Starwood acquisition, co expects gross room additions will grow system by 8 percent in 2016

* Year-To-Date through February, constant dollar REVPAR at Marriott’s comparable systemwide hotels increased 3.5 percent worldwide

* Also anticipates its gross worldwide rooms will increase 8 percent gross, or 7 percent net, for full year 2016

* Expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis in North America, outside North America and worldwide to increase 2-4 percent in q1 2016

* Sees comparable systemwide REVPAR on constant dollar basis in North America , outside North America and worldwide to increase 3-5 percent for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.