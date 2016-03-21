FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Olin Corp announces chlor alkali capacity reductions
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Olin Corp announces chlor alkali capacity reductions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Olin Corp

* Olin announces chlor alkali capacity reductions

* Will close its chlor alkali plant in Henderson, Nevada

* Henderson workforce will be reduced by approximately 100 positions

* Q1 2016 results will contain approximately $95 million of pretax restructuring charges

* Cash component of these charges includes employee related costs and contract terminations associated with Henderson, Nevada facility

* Approximately 80 percent of these restructuring charges represent non-cash asset impairment charges

* Charges are associated with plans to close a combined total of 433,000 tons of chlor alkali capacity across three separate Olin locations

* Says capacity reduction will be effective march 31, 2016

* Chlor alkali capacity at Freeport, Texas facility will be reduced by 220,000 tons

* Following capacity reduction in Freeport, site will have 1,450,000 tons of membrane cell capacity,1,580,000 tons of diaphragm cell capacity

* Manufacturing of chlor alkali at Henderson location will cease on March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.