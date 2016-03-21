FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fiskars plans to centralize its factory in Poland
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
March 21, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fiskars plans to centralize its factory in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars plans to centralize its garden cutting tools manufacturing to its factory in Poland

* As a result of these plans, the employee consultations about the reorganization of the manufacturing operations will commence in Billnäs on March 29, 2016 covering altogether 286 employees in the Billnäs site

* The possible permanent reduction of employees is estimated to affect maximum 107 employees

* These plans are a part of the Supply Chain 2017 restructuring program with a target to improve competitiveness of Fiskars manufacturing operations and distribution network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.