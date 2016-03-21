BRIEF-Fiskars plans to centralize its factory in Poland

March 21 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars plans to centralize its garden cutting tools manufacturing to its factory in Poland

* As a result of these plans, the employee consultations about the reorganization of the manufacturing operations will commence in Billnäs on March 29, 2016 covering altogether 286 employees in the Billnäs site

* The possible permanent reduction of employees is estimated to affect maximum 107 employees

* These plans are a part of the Supply Chain 2017 restructuring program with a target to improve competitiveness of Fiskars manufacturing operations and distribution network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)