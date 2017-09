March 21 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips

* On March 18, 2016, ConocoPhillips entered into a term loan agreement

* Loan agreement provides company with a $1.6 billion three-year senior unsecured term loan facility

* Term loan will mature and all remaining amounts outstanding thereunder will be due and payable on march 18, 2019 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/22yyJUI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)