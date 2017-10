March 21 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Star Holding sells 1.7 million shares in Transturk Holding at between 0.38 lira - 0.40 lira ($0.1327-($0.1397) per share

* Star Holding decreases stake in Transturk Holding to 13.03 percent from 19.78 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8630 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)