March 21 (Reuters) - Altinyag Kombinalari :

* To buy 37.23 percent of Etiler Gida for 8.7 million lira ($3.04 million) from Karsusan Karadeniz Su Ürünleri

* To buy 4.3 million shares in Etiler Gida at 2.02 lira per share

* After the transaction Karsusan to hold 22.93 percent of Etiler Gida

($1 = 2.8580 liras)