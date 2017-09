March 21 (Reuters) - Vetoquinol SA :

* FY group net income amounted to EUR 24.2 million ($27.20 million), down slightly by EUR 1.6 million

* FY EBIT EUR 39.1 million (up 10.3%)

* Will propose a dividend of EUR 0.41 per share

* FY revenue EUR 342.6 million, up 8.7%

* As of Dec. 31, 2015, Vetoquinol posted positive net cash of EUR 52.8 million, up EUR 20 million compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)