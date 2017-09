March 21 (Reuters) - Streamwide SA :

* FY current operating loss of 445,000 euro ($500,047) versus profit of 9,000 euro a year ago

* FY net income of 60,000 versus 242,000 euro a year ago

* Says current guidance for 2016 doesn’t let expect significant recovery Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)