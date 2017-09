March 21 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc :

* Omnicell announces organizational realignment to increase strategic and operational focus

* Christopher Drew named president, North American automation and analytics, Rob Seim named president, global automation and medication adherence

* Randall A. Lipps, continues to lead overall business strategy of company in his role as Omnicell chairman, president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)