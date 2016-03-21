BRIEF-Monster Worldwide revises operating cash flow guidance provided previously

March 21 (Reuters) - Monster Worldwide Inc :

* Majority of reduction in operating cash flow is caused by a one-time adjustment of working capital

* Change in forecast does not impact co’s reported financial results

* Board amended co’s amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access

* Revising operating cash flow guidance provided previously

* For period ended march 31, 2016, forecasting operating cash flow will be in range of negative $10.0 million to negative $15.0 million