March 21, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monster Worldwide revises operating cash flow guidance provided previously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Monster Worldwide Inc :

* Majority of reduction in operating cash flow is caused by a one-time adjustment of working capital

* Change in forecast does not impact co’s reported financial results

* Board amended co’s amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access

* Revising operating cash flow guidance provided previously

* For period ended march 31, 2016, forecasting operating cash flow will be in range of negative $10.0 million to negative $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RdWso3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
