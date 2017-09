March 21 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank says

* HSH Nordbank says to transfer assets worth an initial 5 billion eur to its owners under EU state aid deal

* Non-performing loans worth up to 3.2 billion eur will be sold at market separately, losses to be covered by state guarantee

* After privatisation state owners can hold combined stake of up to 25 percent for up to 4 yrs Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)