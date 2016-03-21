BRIEF-kinross responds to recent SMA notification regarding the Maricunga Mine

March 21 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp 

* Kinross responds to recent SMA notification regarding the Maricunga Mine

* notified by Chile Regulatory Authority of resolution commencing a legal process

* Maricunga mine continues to operate normally but relies solely on water from pantanillo wells to support its operations

* Legal process will seek to require unit to close maricunga mine’s water pumping wells

* CMM only recently received resolution and will review it thoroughly with its legal counsel