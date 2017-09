BRIEF-Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange FY 2015 net profit shrinks 57% at EUR 9.0 mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA :

* FY 2015 net profit at 9.0 million euros ($10.12 million) versus 21.0 million euros year ago

* To propose FY 2015 dividend of 0.10 euros per share

* To propose cash return of 0.22 euros per share

* FY 2015 consolidated revenue at 35.0 million euros versus 47.3 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 earnings per share at 0.14 euros versus 0.33 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1T4bKON Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)