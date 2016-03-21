FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-High Co FY net income group share rises to 6.8 mln euros
March 21, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-High Co FY net income group share rises to 6.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - High Co SA :

* FY net income group share EUR 6.8 million ($7.64 million) versus EUR 5.4 million year ago

* To propose dividend of EUR 0.19 per share, up 26.7%

* Anticipates in 2016, CAPEX between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 2.0 million

* FY gross profit EUR 75.4 million versus EUR 70.9 million year ago

* Anticipates in 2016 growth of gross margin over 4% at constant scope

* Anticipates in 2016 growth of net profit per share over or equal at 10% Source text: bit.ly/1VvIC3s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

