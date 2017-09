March 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Denso intends to manufacture drones designed for inspecting bridges and buildings in mountainous and other difficult-to-reach area - Nikkei

* Denso is teaming with construction consulting firms and others, aiming for commercialization in a year or two - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1T4d5F6) Further company coverage: