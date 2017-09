March 21 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc

* Thor announces expansion in motorized capacity

* Thor motor coach anticipates initial production to begin in q4 of fiscal 2016

* Expansion of production capacity at its thor motor coach subsidiary with purchase of a 128,000-square-foot production facility

* Purchase of a 128,000-square-foot production facility on approximately 18 acres located in bristol, indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)