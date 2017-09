March 21 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc :

* Anderson will remain on board of directors, serving as non-executive chairman of board

* Ed Anderson notified board of co that he will retire as an employee of company and from his role as exec chairman, effective april 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1ZlvgXC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)