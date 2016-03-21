BRIEF-Sanchez Energy maintains borrowing capacity of $300 mln after borrowing base redetermination

March 21 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp
* Borrowing base under credit facility has been set by company’s lenders at $350 million
* A elected commitments remain unchanged at $300 million, and company currently has no debt outstanding under credit facility
* Company anticipates that its next regularly scheduled borrowing base redetermination will occur in q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)