BRIEF-Sanchez Energy maintains borrowing capacity of $300 mln after borrowing base redetermination

March 21 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp

* Borrowing base under credit facility has been set by company’s lenders at $350 million

* A elected commitments remain unchanged at $300 million, and company currently has no debt outstanding under credit facility

* Company anticipates that its next regularly scheduled borrowing base redetermination will occur in q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)