FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silver Wheaton says unit entered into early deposit precious metals purchase agreement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Silver Wheaton says unit entered into early deposit precious metals purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp :

* Unit Silver Wheaton Ltd entered into a definitive early deposit precious metals purchase agreement with Panoro Minerals Ltd and its unit

* Early deposit precious metals purchase agreement in respect of Cotabambas project located in Peru

* Under Cotabambas early deposit agreement, SWC will pay a total cash consideration of $140 million

* SWC will be entitled to buy 100 percent of silver production and 25 percent of gold production from Cotabambas project

* Until Jan. 1, 2020, Panoro has a one-time option to repurchase 50 percent of precious metals stream Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.