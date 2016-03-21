BRIEF-Silver Wheaton says unit entered into early deposit precious metals purchase agreement

March 21 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp :

* Unit Silver Wheaton Ltd entered into a definitive early deposit precious metals purchase agreement with Panoro Minerals Ltd and its unit

* Early deposit precious metals purchase agreement in respect of Cotabambas project located in Peru

* Under Cotabambas early deposit agreement, SWC will pay a total cash consideration of $140 million

* SWC will be entitled to buy 100 percent of silver production and 25 percent of gold production from Cotabambas project

* Until Jan. 1, 2020, Panoro has a one-time option to repurchase 50 percent of precious metals stream