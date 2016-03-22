BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit poses manageable credit challenges for UK and EU

March 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s -

* Brexit poses manageable credit challenges for UK and EU

* Economic costs of UK leaving european union would outweigh potential benefits and would have credit implications for a range of bond issuers

* UK vote to leave EU would create heightened uncertainty, which would lead to modestly weaker economic growth in uk over the medium-term

* Brexit would also be credit negative for the EU as it could increase the risk of further exits from the bloc Source text (bit.ly/22AHi1i) )