BRIEF-Moody's says uncertainty biggest near-term risk from Brexit for cos in UK
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says uncertainty biggest near-term risk from Brexit for cos in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Uncertainty is biggest near-term risk from a Brexit for companies in the UK

* Biggest near-term credit risk from Brexit for Cos is uncertainty that would follow in trading relations, industry regulations, labour mobility

* Brexit to result in prolonged uncertainty, to be credit negative for uk-based companies such as auto, food and beverage, and service sectors

* In the longer-term, rating changes could be more pronounced if a Brexit became clearly detrimental to trade, investment or labour costs Source text (bit.ly/22AHVbg) ) (Reporting By Ismail Shakil)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
