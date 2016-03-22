BRIEF-Moody's says uncertainty biggest near-term risk from Brexit for cos in UK

March 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Uncertainty is biggest near-term risk from a Brexit for companies in the UK

* Biggest near-term credit risk from Brexit for Cos is uncertainty that would follow in trading relations, industry regulations, labour mobility

* Brexit to result in prolonged uncertainty, to be credit negative for uk-based companies such as auto, food and beverage, and service sectors

* In the longer-term, rating changes could be more pronounced if a Brexit became clearly detrimental to trade, investment or labour costs Source text (bit.ly/22AHVbg) ) (Reporting By Ismail Shakil)