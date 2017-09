March 21 (Reuters) - Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Appointed Andrew Rackear as chief executive officer and secretary of company effective March 31, 2016

* Resignation of GEORGE HEBARD III as interim principal executive officer, interim chief operating officer and secretary