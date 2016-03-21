FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Danier Leather says co's directors resign upon assignment in bankruptcy
March 21, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Danier Leather says co's directors resign upon assignment in bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Danier Leather Inc

* Ksv kofman inc. Has been appointed as trustee in connection with bankruptcy proceedings

* Voluntarily made an assignment in bankruptcy pursuant to provisions of bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada) (“bia”)

* Obtained an order of ontario superior court of justice appointing ksv kofman inc. As receiver over all of its property, assets,undertaking

* In connection with proposal proceedings, conducted a sale and investor solicitation process ,which process has since been completed

* Says that all of directors of danier have resigned with effect immediately upon assignment in bankruptcy

* On february 4, 2016 commenced insolvency proceedings by filing a notice of intention to make a proposal pursuant to bia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

