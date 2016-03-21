FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Solarcity initiates offer and sale of new series of solar bonds
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solarcity initiates offer and sale of new series of solar bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Solarcity Corp :

* To offer 4.40 pct solar bonds, series 2016/9-1 march 21, 2017 4.40 pct of value $100 million

* Initiated offer and sale of following new series of solar bonds pursuant to company’s previously announced solar bond program

* Anticipate space exploration technologies corporation will purchase approximately $90 million in aggregate principal amount of 2016/9-1 solar bonds

* To offer 5.25 pct solar bonds, series 2016/10-5 march 21, 2021 5.25 pct of value $5 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1PnlnBm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.