BRIEF-Solarcity initiates offer and sale of new series of solar bonds

March 21 (Reuters) - Solarcity Corp :

* To offer 4.40 pct solar bonds, series 2016/9-1 march 21, 2017 4.40 pct of value $100 million

* Initiated offer and sale of following new series of solar bonds pursuant to company’s previously announced solar bond program

* Anticipate space exploration technologies corporation will purchase approximately $90 million in aggregate principal amount of 2016/9-1 solar bonds

* To offer 5.25 pct solar bonds, series 2016/10-5 march 21, 2021 5.25 pct of value $5 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1PnlnBm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)