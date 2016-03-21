BRIEF-Royal Gold says it amended its revolving credit agreement on March 16

March 21 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc :

* On March 16, 2016, co entered into amendment no. 2 to sixth amended and restated revolving credit agreement, dated as of January 29, 2014

* Amendment revises revolving credit agreement to extend scheduled maturity date thereunder from January 29, 2019 to March 16, 2021

* Except as set forth in amendment, all other terms and conditions of revolving credit agreement remain in full force and effect Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1pvY4QI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)