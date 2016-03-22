FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baloise Holding FY profit down 27.9 pct at CHF 512.1 mln
March 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baloise Holding FY profit down 27.9 pct at CHF 512.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding AG :

* FY profit of 512.1 million Swiss francs ($528.43 million). This was 27.9 percent down on the previous year which had been boosted by non-recurring effects

* FY net combined ratio 93.3 percent

* Will ask the annual general meeting to keep its dividend unchanged at 5.00 francs per share

* FY volume of business generated grew by 3.3 percent in local-currency terms, reaching 8.9 billion francs Source text - bit.ly/21EFEsZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

