BRIEF-Gimv invests EUR 4 million in biopharma company Topas Therapeutics
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gimv invests EUR 4 million in biopharma company Topas Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Gimv Nv

* Gimv invests 4 million euros in biopharma company Topas Therapeutics confirming its commitment to life sciences

* This investment is part of a total Series A financing round of EUR 14 million from a consortium of specialized life sciences investors including Epidarex Capital, EMBL Ventures and Evotec AG

* Topas Therapeutics is a biopharma company developing a unique immunotherapy approach to treat autoimmune diseases Source text: bit.ly/1pGVxnx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
