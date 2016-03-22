BRIEF-Gimv invests EUR 4 million in biopharma company Topas Therapeutics

March 22 (Reuters) - Gimv Nv

* Gimv invests 4 million euros in biopharma company Topas Therapeutics confirming its commitment to life sciences

* This investment is part of a total Series A financing round of EUR 14 million from a consortium of specialized life sciences investors including Epidarex Capital, EMBL Ventures and Evotec AG

* Topas Therapeutics is a biopharma company developing a unique immunotherapy approach to treat autoimmune diseases Source text: bit.ly/1pGVxnx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)