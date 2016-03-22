BRIEF-Conzzeta Group reports 2015 EBIT of 80.8 million Swiss francs

March 22 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG :

* Conzzeta Group returned an operating result (EBIT) of 80.8 million Swiss francs ($83.38 million) for 2015

* 2015 net revenue on a comparable basis amounted to 1140.8 million Swiss francs, 1.7 pct up on previous year

* Macroeconomic development means conzzeta is cautious in its assessment of prospects for 2016

* Moderate growth is expected in 2016, with a slight improvement in profitability at EBIT level compared with 2015