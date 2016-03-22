FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Conzzeta Group reports 2015 EBIT of 80.8 million Swiss francs
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 22, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Conzzeta Group reports 2015 EBIT of 80.8 million Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG :

* Conzzeta Group returned an operating result (EBIT) of 80.8 million Swiss francs ($83.38 million) for 2015

* 2015 net revenue on a comparable basis amounted to 1140.8 million Swiss francs, 1.7 pct up on previous year

* Macroeconomic development means conzzeta is cautious in its assessment of prospects for 2016

* Moderate growth is expected in 2016, with a slight improvement in profitability at EBIT level compared with 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.