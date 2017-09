March 22 (Reuters) - Gameloft Se :

* Says 2018 sales target of more than 350 million of which c. 30% from advertising

* Says current operating profit target of more than 65 million in 2018

* Says cumulative free cash flow target of more than 85 million over 2016-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)