BRIEF-Wilex FY net loss widens to 6.6 mln euros
March 22, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wilex FY net loss widens to 6.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Wilex Ag

* FY net loss for year was 6.6 million euros ($7.43 million)(previous year: 5.7 million euros)

* Expects to generate between 2.0 million euros and 3.0 million euros in sales revenue and other income (2015: 3.9 million euros) in 2016 financial year

* Generated sales revenue and other income totalling 3.9 million euros in financial year 2015 (previous year: 5.0 million euros)

* Showed an operating result of -6.5 million euros (previous year: -5.6 million euros) in 2015 financial year

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2016 financial year are projected to be between -4.0 million euros and -8.0 million euros (2015: -6.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

