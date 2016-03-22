FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mologen FY EBIT loss widens to EUR 20.5 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 22, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mologen FY EBIT loss widens to EUR 20.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* FY EBIT of -20.5 million euros ($23.07 million) (2014: -17.1 million euros); no significant sales or other operating income was generated

* Says evaluation of IMPULSE lung cancer study is to start by end of year; availability of results in first half of 2017

* Says final results of TEACH study are also expected in 2017

* Assumes that research and development expenses needed for further progress with clinical studies will exceed those of financial year 2015

* Is assuming an annual net result in 2016 below previous year’s level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.