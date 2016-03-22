FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abc Arbitrage FY net income rises to 24.2 mln euro
March 22, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abc Arbitrage FY net income rises to 24.2 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Abc Arbitrage SA :

* FY income before tax of 26.3 million euro versus 27.9 million euro ($31.4 million) a year ago

* FY net income of 24.2 million euro vs 18.8 million euro a year ago

* Business volume in first-quarter 2016, still closely correlated with volatility, is much higher than the average for first-half 2015 and is line with second-half 2015

* The board will recommend a dividend of 0.20 euro per share

* The dividend is in addition to the 0.20 euro distribution paid in December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

