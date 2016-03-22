FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micro Focus International launches 150 mln stg placing
March 22, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Micro Focus International launches 150 mln stg placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc

* micro focus international plc today announces its intention to conduct a placing with institutional investors to raise approximately £150 million in order to partially fund acquisition of serena software inc

* company has also announced today, in a separate announcement, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire entire share capital of spartacus acquisition holdings corp. Holding company of serena software inc and its subsidiaries at an enterprise value of $540 million, payable at closing in cash

* transaction is expected to enhance group’s adjusted earnings in year ending 30 april 2017.

* number of placing shares and price at which placing shares are to be placed will be determined by numis in consultation with company at close of bookbuild Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

