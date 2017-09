March 22 (Reuters) - Sapmer SA :

* FY net loss group share of 6.1 million euro versus loss of 11.9 million euro ($13.36 million) a year ago

* FY EBITDA of 5.7 million euro versus 1.4 million euro a year ago

* Board of directors will propose during annual general meeting, not to pay a dividend this year Source text: bit.ly/1LD87h2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)