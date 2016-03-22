FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions: early prolongation of merchandise credit facility
Hurricane Harvey
March 22, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions: early prolongation of merchandise credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Early prolongation of a merchandise credit facility with primary supplier Zollner Elektronik AG

* Existing merchandise credit facility will continue to be kept as an interest-bearing loan subject to usual terms and conditions prevailing on market

* Loan agreement cannot be terminated prior to 31 December 2018

* Annual redemption payments will begin for first time as of 30 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

