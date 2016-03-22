FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IG Group's Q3 revenue rises 18 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IG Group's Q3 revenue rises 18 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Issues following trading update for three months to 29 February 2016, Q3 of its 2016 financial year

* Active client numbers were ahead of same quarter in prior year by 11 pct

* Average revenue per client is now broadly flat year-to-date in all regions except rest of world, where it is around 6 pct ahead

* IG enters Q4 in a strong position, with good execution across business and healthy new client inflow

* Discretionary remuneration and online marketing spend will flex around performance in Q4 and ultimate full year revenue outturn

* In France, as previously disclosed, regulatory discussions continue around possible restrictions on direct marketing of OTC derivative products

* Third quarter trading update

* Revenue in Q3 reached a new record level of 122.0 million stg, 18 pct ahead of same period in prior year

* Constant flow of macro-economic news created reasonable levels of volatility in financial markets throughout period, providing clients with a wide range of trading opportunities

* Last week’s UK budget announcements included proposed revisions to definition of excluded entities for purposes of bank corporation tax surcharge

* Description of proposed revisions suggests that surcharge will not apply to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.