BRIEF-IG Group's Q3 revenue rises 18 pct

March 22 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Issues following trading update for three months to 29 February 2016, Q3 of its 2016 financial year

* Active client numbers were ahead of same quarter in prior year by 11 pct

* Average revenue per client is now broadly flat year-to-date in all regions except rest of world, where it is around 6 pct ahead

* IG enters Q4 in a strong position, with good execution across business and healthy new client inflow

* Discretionary remuneration and online marketing spend will flex around performance in Q4 and ultimate full year revenue outturn

* In France, as previously disclosed, regulatory discussions continue around possible restrictions on direct marketing of OTC derivative products

* Third quarter trading update

* Revenue in Q3 reached a new record level of 122.0 million stg, 18 pct ahead of same period in prior year

* Constant flow of macro-economic news created reasonable levels of volatility in financial markets throughout period, providing clients with a wide range of trading opportunities

* Last week’s UK budget announcements included proposed revisions to definition of excluded entities for purposes of bank corporation tax surcharge

* Description of proposed revisions suggests that surcharge will not apply to company