BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg FY 2015 net profit RUB 3.6 bln, down 24.5% YR/YR
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg FY 2015 net profit RUB 3.6 bln, down 24.5% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg :

* FY 2015 net profit 3.6 billion roubles ($53.32 million), down 24.5 pct versus year ago

* FY 2015 net interest margin 3.5 pct versus 4.4 pct year ago

* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 4.0 billion roubles, up 8.6 pct versus year ago

* FY 2015 net interest income 17.5 billion roubles, down 5.6 pct versus year ago

* Says at Jan. 1, 2016 rate of provisions for loan impairment 9.4 pct (8.3 pct as at Jan. 1, 2015)

* As at Jan. 1, 2016 total Tier 1 capital ratio 9.9 pct Source text: bit.ly/1MyXWoB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.5145 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

