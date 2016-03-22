BRIEF-CA Immo to start share buyback with max limit of 17.5 eur/shr

March 22 (Reuters) - Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag

* CA Immobilien anlagen AG resolved another share buyback program

* volume totals up to two million shares (representing approx. 2% of current share capital of company) with a maximum limit of eur 17.50 per share

* share buyback program is expected to start on March 25, 2016 at earliest and will end no later than October 7, 2016

* CA immobilien anlagen ag has confirmed preliminary figures for fiscal year 2015 that were published on 17 march 2016

* lowest amount payable on repurchase is not to be less than 30% and not to exceed 10% of average unweighted price at close of market on ten trading days preceding repurchase