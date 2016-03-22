FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish Getin sees its ROE up at 10 pct by end 2018
March 22, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish Getin sees its ROE up at 10 pct by end 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank SA

* Getin Noble Bank, Poland’s sixth biggest lender, plans to increase the return on equity (ROE) to 10 percent by 2018 from 1.5 percent currently, the bank’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

* “We would like to be a boring bank which has consistent revenues. We would like to have gross ROE at 10 percent by the end of our strategy compared to 1.5 percent now,” Krzysztof Rosinski told a news conference. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

